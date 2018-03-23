Chase Marchand named AUS Male Athlete of the Week

St. FX Hockey X-Men goaltender Chase Marchand is the AUS Male Athlete of the Week.

Marchand was named the U Sports Goaltender of the Year and a first team All-Canadian. He b

ackstopped the X-Men to a Silver medal at the David Johnston University Cup over the weekend, making 23 saves in the final in a 4-2 loss to the Alberta Golden Bears. He also had 23 saves in the quarterfinal win over Brock, and 42 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over UNB in the semi-final.