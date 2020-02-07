Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Testimonials
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish Bulldog's game vs East Hants tonight has been postponed, make up game to be announced at a later time.
All branches of the Eastern Counties Regional Library are closed today,
The Cyril Ward Memorial Library in Guysborough will be unstaffed but accessible until 9pm using an adult library card and PIN to enter.
Changes are coming to rural libraries9:20 am | Read Full Article
A local library initiative aims to increase ease of use. Eric Stackhouse, chief Librarian for the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, says work on the new One Card program started about two years ago, noting people involved in Nova Scotia public libraries felt it was time to simplify the system and create a better experience for library […]
Cape Breton MP says health care remains a key topic9:17 am | Read Full Article
After a few months in office, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway said it`s been an interesting journey so far. Kelloway said he met with House of Commons colleagues, visited local municipalities, and spoke with a number of residents so far while in office. He said the riding is quite large but feels it is his […]
Tonight’s X-Women hockey game has been postponed until...12:53 pm | Read Full Article
Facebook Twitter