Chase the Ace Draw is tonight in Margaree, Two Cards Left

There's a big prize on the line and only two cards in the deck for Margaree Chase the Ace. The next draw is tonight at 9 at the Margaree Forks Firemen's Club.

The jackpot is expected to exceed $1.2 million dollars. Proceeds from Chase the Ace go to the Margaree and Northeast Margaree Volunteer Fire Departments.

One of the main organizers of Chase the Ace, Bernice Curley, says the draw is attracting widespread interest.

Curley says tickets for the draw are sold throughout the week at four local vendors. This weekly draw began last July.