Chase the Ace in Margaree is over. The Ace of Spades was picked during the weekly draw last night at the Margaree Forks Firemen’s Club. Winning the big prize was Barb Reddick and Tyrone MacInnis of Guysborough and Glace Bay. Last night’s jackpot was more than 1.2 million dollars.

Proceeds from Chase the Ace go to the Margaree and Northeast Margaree Volunteer Fire Departments