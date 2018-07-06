Chase the Ace Jackpot in Margaree estimated at more than $1.2 Million for Next Draw

Chase the Ace fever has arrived again in Inverness County.

This time it’s in the Margaree area, where the jackpot is expected to climb to more than $1.2 million for the next draw. There’s just two cards left. Proceeds from Chase the Ace goest to the Margaree and Northeast Margaree Volunteer Fire Departments.

One of the main organizers of Chase the Ace, Bernice Curley, says with the heightened interest in this draw, it has found ways to make it more manageable for volunteers.

Curley adds if a ticket is drawn and the ticket holder is not in the building, they are contacted. They have 15 minutes to get there. If they can’t make it, a designated person will draw the ticket for them and the ticket holder still wins the money. The next draw is Wednesday at the Margaree Forks Firemen’s Club.