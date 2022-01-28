Check In for returning Students at St. FX University Begins Today

Check in starts today for StFX students returning to campus.

Elizabeth Yeo, VP of Students for StFX University, said today, tomorrow, and Sunday, are set aside for off and on campus students to check-in at the Saputo Centre between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.. Yeo said part of the reason for the check-in is to make sure students are aware of the changes at the university for the semester.

She said the university is asking the students to test as soon as possible to make sure the students isolate if they are positive.

The check-in will also look at vaccination status and students will received a green bracelet to signify they checked in and are aware of the latest health and safety regulations. The bracelet is required to access StFX buildings and facilities for the first two weeks of in-person classes.