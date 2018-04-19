Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre in Guysborough nearing completion

Warden Vernon Pitts said Guysborough District Council is anxiously awaiting the turn over for the still-under-construction Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre. A soft opening is set for May, with Guysborough’s recreation department and Guysborough Options for Adaptive Living Society (GOALS) moving in around that time.

Pitts said items such as coating the running track still need to be completed.

The facility, said Pitts is on or very close to budget. A grand opening is set for June 29.