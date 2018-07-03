Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex Opens in Guysborough

The District of Guysborough celebrated the opening of its new $11.5 million Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex over the long weekend. The facility includes a 17,000 square foot community centre, an artificial turf soccer field and four lane track, a refrigerated outdoor shinny rink and a 1,000 foot refrigerated skating trail.

Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts says it’s a facility everyone can be proud of.

The municipality received 1.5 million dollars for the federal government and a similar amount the from the province for the project. The community has raised well over $400,000 for the project, with the ultimate goal of raising $500,000. Capital funds from the municipality also covered some of the costs of the complex.