Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex Opens in Guysborough

The District of Guysborough celebrated the opening of its new $11.5 million Chedabucto
Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts speaking at the official opening
Lifestyle Complex over the long weekend. The facility includes a 17,000 square foot community centre, an artificial turf soccer field and four lane track, a refrigerated outdoor shinny rink and a 1,000 foot refrigerated skating trail.
Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts says it’s a facility everyone can be proud of.
The municipality received 1.5 million dollars for the federal government and a similar amount the from the province for the project. The community has raised well over $400,000 for the
Antigonish Businessman and Guysborough County native Steve Smith flanked by Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts and St. FX Soccer Coach Graham Kennedy hold a sign for the soccer field named in Smith’s honour. They are joined by local soccer players. Smith was the largest individual donor to the project
project, with the ultimate goal of raising $500,000. Capital funds from the municipality also covered some of the costs of the complex.
St. FX Men’s and Women’s Soccer Coach Graham Kennedy, who has hosted soccer camps for almost a decade in Guysborough is excited about the potential for local players with the opening of this new complex.
Kennedy has also announced the X-Women and X-Men Soccer teams will play the Cape Breton Capers on September first at the CLC’s soccer field. It’s the fulfillment of a pledge to an old classmate and local businessman Randy Avery that he would bring his teams to Guysborough if the complex was built.