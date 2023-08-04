Chedabucto Performance Centre to be renamed to Pay Tribute to Community Leader Miles MacDonald

The Chedabucto Performance Centre in Guysborough is being re-named in honour of voluntee r and community leader Miles MacDonald. MacDonald died last year at the age of 74.

MacDonald served in a number of roles in the community including a municipal councillor, and was long-time chair of the Chedabucto Performance Association. The association oversees the Performance Centre.

The announcement of the re-naming was was made recently at a concert at the centre. It will be known as the Miles MacDonald Performance Centre.

Signage will be created in the coming months.