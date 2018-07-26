Chestico Days 2018!

Monday, July 30

10:30 a.m. – Kids Co-ed Ball Hockey Tournament in tennis court at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds. Group 1 (ages 8-11), Group 2 (ages 12-15). Registration will take place on July 30 9 to 10 a.m. in arena foyer, $5 per person. Hot dogs $2, pop $1, Powerade $2 (in canteen).

Sponsored By: Lighthouse Cottages

6:30 p.m. – Sunset Yoga (1 hour) @ Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds, outside area behind stage. Instructor (Lori-Anne Coffin). Wine & Cheese to follow. For pre-registration contact Amey @ 902 318-0089 or Leanne @ 902 294-0928. $20 per person

Sponsored By: Triox Environment Emergencies

6:30 p.m. – St Peter’s Parish Cemetery Mass Retro Roller Skate Disco; Music by DJR15; Free Admission. Roller skate rentals available for $10. Helmets recommended. Located inside the Al MacInnis Sports Centre. Canteen Available. Fun for all ages!

Sponsored By: Leanne MacTaxes

Tuesday, July 31

9 a.m. – Golf Tournament Shotgun Start- Dundee (4 Person Scramble) followed by BBQ steak or chicken dinner at arena. Dinner will be served from 4:30pm – 6:30pm. Registration with Amber at Ceilidh Co-op, 902-787-2666. Registration $90; Registration after July 27th $100.

Sponsored By: Hebridean Hotel

Wednesday, August 1

12 p.m. – Beach Day at Breakwater Beach (Court House Beach) Sand Sculpture Competition ; Registration @ Noon; Prizes for contest winners

Beach Volleyball – Pre-registration Contact Danielle vanZutphen @902-

631-5693; $20 per player

Sponsored By: Port Hood Area Development

5 p.m. – Family Concert on the Coast featuring Rodney MacDonald, Troy MacGillivray with Colin and Neil MacQuarrie. Located at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds. Beer Garden and Food Vendors on grounds. Free

Bouncy Castles and Kids Games with Admission. Admission: Adult $10.00 Age 6-18 $5.00. Age 5 and under free. Family of 4 or more $30. Please bring along a lawn chair.

Sponsored By: Albert J MacDonald Construction

Thursday, August 2

10:30 a.m. – Co-ed 3-Pitch Softball Tournament Port Hood Ball Field. Preregistration required by contacting Erin @ 902 787-3300 or Leanne @ 902 294-0928. Cost is $20.00 per player. Must be 16 or older. Teams will be selected by random draw prior to the tournament. BBQ on site

Sponsored By: O’Connors Ground Works

4 p.m. – Lobster Supper (Market Lobsters) at Al MacInnis Sports Center. Lobster in shell along with homemade salad, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee. $25 for a lobster meal, 2nd lobster $15. Take out available. Hot Dogs for children (free when an adult meal is purchased). Tickets available at the door, advance tickets on sale at RV Park Office: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 2pm-6pm.

Sponsored By: Ceilidh Fisherman’s Coop & DF Beaton Service Centre

7 p.m. – Ceilidh Concert at the Chestico Museum. Tea & light lunch will be served. Admission $5.00. Children 12 & under are admitted free.

Sponsored By: Chestico Museum & Historical Society

Friday, August 3

2 p.m. – Teddy Bear Picnic at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds. Admission $5.. Bring your own Teddy Bear.

Entertainment & BBQ at Central Park. Hot dogs $2 / Pop $1.

Sponsored By: Port Hood Co-op & Chestico Museum

6 p.m. – Harness Racing at the Port Hood Race Track, Irish Road. Beer Garden, Entertainment & BBQ. Dash for Cash $5 per ticket or 3 for $10. Tickets available at DF Beaton Service Centre, Ceilidh Coop or any member of the KOC. $500 Prize for each race.

Sponsored By: Irish Road Horsemen Club

10 p.m. – Adult Dance featuring SHAMELESS BAND at Al MacInnis Sports Centre. (19+ Gov. IDs Required) Admission $20

Sponsored By: Port Hood / Whycocomagh Home Hardware

Saturday, August 4

9 a.m. – Alfred Reynolds Road Race & Family Fun Run/Walk (All ages.) Registration from 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Port Hood Fire Hall. Fee for 8km is $10 & fee for 2km Family Fun Run/Walk is $5 or $10 per family.

9 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast hosted by the St. Stephen’s United Church, at church hall. Adult $9. Age 12 and under $6.

Sponsored By: St Stephen’s United Church

11 a.m. – Street Parade Starting at Bayview Education Centre to Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds.

Sponsored By: Sunset Sands RV Park

12 p.m. – Family Entertainment at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds: Bounce-A-Ramas, Cotton Candy, Snow Cones & More. Individual tickets $4 or 3 tickets for $10.00. Tickets will be sold in front of Fitness Centre. Each game & food item above requires 1 ticket. Demos and Exhibits on site.

Sponsored By: Freeman’s Pharmacy

12 p.m. – Barbecue at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Grounds. Sausage $4, Hot Dog $3, Pop/Water $2.

Sponsored By: Port Hood Volunteer Fire Dept.

12:15 p.m. – Chicken Barbecue Dinner at the Port Hood Fire Hall. $15. Hot Dogs Available for children for $1.

Sponsored By: Port Hood Volunteer Fire Dept.

12 to 4 p.m. – Beer Garden/Concert at Al MacInnis Sports Centre Ground. Entertainment by BEECH HILL. Admission $5.00. The regular weekly CHASE THE ACE and Biweekly $1,000 draw, normally held at the fire hall, will be held at this venue.

Sponsored By: High Road Truck & Auto Parts & D&M Burgers

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Adult Dance featuring SIGNAL HILL BAND at Al MacInnis Sports Centre. (19+ Gov. IDs Required) Admission $20.

Sponsored By: System Care, Port Hawkesbury

Sunday, August 5

1 p.m. – Boat Parade. Pick a spot along the waterfront and watch the parade of boats.

9:30 p.m. (Dusk) – Fireworks Show at the Old Government Wharf.

Sponsored By: Knights of Columbus

Parade Marshall: Cathy Hawley

Chestico Couple: Betty and Edgar Cormier

Anne and John MacDonald