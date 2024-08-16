Listen Live

Cheticamp added to the Welcoming Francophone Communities Initiative to Promote French-Speaking Immigradtion

Aug 16, 2024 | Local News

A special designation from the federal government for the Inverness County community of Cheticamp.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Mark Miller announced Cheticamp is one of 10 communities across Canada that have been added to the Welcoming Francophone Communities Initiative. The aim of the project is to promote French-speaking immigration.

Acadian Flag (Ken Kingston photo)

Cheticamp was selected by the Federal Government on the basis of its potential to become a more welcome and inclusive French-speaking community. It’s a recognition that Cheticamp can create a positive environment for francophone newcomers to Canada to integrate into the local community and feel their identity is valued.

The news is being welcomed by officials with Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse, who say with the economic development projects planned for Cheticamp, more labour is needed. They add the program will allow Cheticamp to seek French-speaking labour for the realization of these projects.


