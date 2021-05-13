Cheticamp RCMP charge Halifax Man for Violating Health Protection Act

Cheticamp RCMP charged a man for violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 10, 2021, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been speeding on the Cabot Trail in St. Joseph Du Moine. Upon speaking with the driver, police learned that the man was from Halifax and had been travelling to Cape Breton to hike the Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Police charged the man under the Health Protection Act for non-essential travel outside of the municipality where the man primarily resides. The ticket carries a fine amount of $2,422.00.