Cheticamp Woman Dies in a Single Vehicle Crash in Salt Springs, Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP say one person is dead and a second is seriously injured from a single vehicle crash in Salt Springs.

Police say officers, as well as firefighters and EHS personnel were alerted of a overturned vehicle in the river under Highway 104 near West River East Side Road at 3:45 Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews found a Dodge Caravan on its roof with two injured people inside. Firefighters recovered two people in the vehicle, a 75-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, both from Cheticamp.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital via EHS Lifeflight.

Police are continuing the investigation into the crash with the assistance of the RCMP’s Collision and Reconstruction Service Team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of a white Grand Caravan in the area is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.