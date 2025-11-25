Chief Librarian of the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Eric Stackhouse says Without More Funding, There Will be Changes in 2026

Eric Stackhouse, chief librarian for Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, said local libraries are in need of help.

Stackhouse said local libraries haven’t seen an increase in core grant funding from the provincial government in the last six years. At the same time, he noted, inflation went up by 21 per cent and minimum wage went up as well. He said libraries asked the province to increase the funding formula for sustainable funding, adding without more funding, there will be changes in 2026 in terms of reduced hours, and fewer services and programs.

Over the last year, libraries asked municipalities for a grant increase, which they received. They also increased their local fundraising from 3 to 5 per cent. On the provincial side, libraries received a one-time bridge funding earlier this year that was supposed to keep the status quo until sustainable funding was achieved through a funding formula. Ina letter to library users, Stackhouse said staff worked for over a year to build recommendations for stable sustainable funding, adding they were told by government the recommendations will not go forward.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week, library board members and senior staff will be at PARL libraries to talk to people about the local services. With the province asking for input on the upcoming budget, PARL is hoping people will reach out to their local MLAs on behalf of libraries and what they offer.