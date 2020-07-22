Chief Medical Health Officer says Back to School Plan has Appropriate Safety Measures

Chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said he is confident the province’s return to

school plan plan allows for children to return to school while appropriate safety measures are in place. He said it will present a sense of normalcy back to students and staff. However, he also said the new normal will not look like the pre-covid normal.

Strang said there is a possibility the province will see cases of COVID-19 in school-age children. He Also said it’s possible there will be sporadic cases in schools but it doesn’t mean the plan is wrong. The plan, he said includes contingencies for working on a local level, like they do with all covid-19 cases.

He said the goal is to have a targeted approach and avoid broad measures applied across the province.