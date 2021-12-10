Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang believes St. FX Outbreak is at or near its Peak

Nova Scotia has 123 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries

Central Zone has 56 new infections, Eastern Zone has 60, there are six in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone.

Because of the outbreak at St. FX University, the number of positive cases come from lab results to better reflect the situation on the ground

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang says 55 new cases have been reported as part of the St. FX outbreak. The cumulative number cases for the school’s outbreak is 114.

Strang believes the number of cases related to the St. FX outbreak are at or near their peak and should decline soon.

Strang says with this outbreak we are seeing the benefit of vaccines. He says most of those with COVID-19 are showing mild symptoms; flu-like such as fever and cough.