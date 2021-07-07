Chief Medical Officer Urges Nova Scotians to Continue to Get their COVID-19 Vaccines

With three quarters of Nova Scotians either having a first dose of vaccine or a booking to get

one, the province’s chief medical health officer called the news both a milestone worth celebrating and a minimum.

Dr. Robert Strang said while the focus shifts to second doses, the province still wants everyone capable to get their first dose. The more vaccinated people there are, he said, the better protected everyone is against covid and its variants.

As for when public health measures, such as wearing masks, might end, Strang said that is up to residents.

Today’s briefing also had a bit of a highland flair. Upon entering the briefing, both Premier Iain Rankin and Strang wore masks with emblems from the Antigonish Highland Games Society. Rankin said he and Strang wore the masks to support the society in hopes the next games will be the biggest event yet.