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Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education Executive Director says Several New Initiatives are Moving Forward this Academic Year

Sep 3, 2026 | Local News

It’s the first day of classes for Pre-Primary through Grade 12 students attending Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education schools and CCRCE executive director Karyn Cooling said it’s an exciting time of the year.  
 
One new thing this year is the expansion of the Nova Scotia school lunch program into high schools, with Cooling noting students at North Nova Education Centre and Northumberland Regional High School in Pictou County now have access to the pay what you can lunch program.  
 
 
 
Cooling said the CCRCE is starting into the first year of its system improvement plan, noting the focus remains on reading, writing, math, and student wellbeing. Cooling welcomed students back, and asked them to bring their curiosity, questions, and ideas to the classroom and encouraged them to enjoy the school year.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.