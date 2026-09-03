Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education Executive Director says Several New Initiatives are Moving Forward this Academic Year

It’s the first day of classes for Pre-Primary through Grade 12 students attending Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education schools and CCRCE executive director Karyn Cooling said it’s an exciting time of the year.

One new thing this year is the expansion of the Nova Scotia school lunch program into high schools, with Cooling noting students at North Nova Education Centre and Northumberland Regional High School in Pictou County now have access to the pay what you can lunch program.