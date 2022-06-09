Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education Regional Executive Director Gary Adams Says Students, Family and Staff looking forward to celebrate Graduates

With graduations and related activities on the horizon for high school students, Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education Regional Executive Director Gary Adams said this year will, in many ways, feel like a return to pre-pandemic days.

Adams said the CCRCE, local students, family, and staff are looking forward to having the opportunity to celebrate graduates.

Adams said things like proms will also be inclusive of the whole class, with locations and specific details varying from school to school. He said anybody who wants to wear a mask is welcome to do so.

He congratulated all the graduates, noting they experienced high school in a unique time, adding they wanted to recognize the students for their resilience and determination.