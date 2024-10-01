Children’s Author, Writer and Poet Sheree Fitch of River John to be Invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada this Week

A Pictou County resident will receive Canada’s highest civilian honour this week.

At a ceremony scheduled for Thursday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, children’s author, writer and poet Sheree Fitch of River John will be invested as an officer of the Order of Canada.

The Governor General’s office states that Fitch’s work is a testament to the power and joy that can be found in the spoken and written word, adding she has the ability to grasp and reflect the range of human emotion. Fitch is also being recognized for her work in captivating generations of young readers and as an advocate for literacy, Canadian literature and writers.

At the ceremony Governor General Mary Simon will invest four Companions, 22 officers and 30 members into the Order of Canada