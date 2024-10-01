Listen Live

Children’s Author, Writer and Poet Sheree Fitch of River John to be Invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada this Week

Oct 1, 2024 | Local News

A Pictou County resident will receive Canada’s highest civilian honour this week.

At a ceremony scheduled for Thursday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, children’s author, writer and poet Sheree Fitch of River John will be invested as an officer of the Order of Canada.

GG05-2017-0400-002
October 2017
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada 
Order of Canada Medal, Insignia Officer (OC).
Credit: Sgt Johanie Maheu, Rideau Hall, OSGG

The Governor General’s office states that Fitch’s work is a testament to the power and joy that can be found in the spoken and written word, adding she has the ability to grasp and reflect the range of human emotion. Fitch is also being recognized for her work in captivating generations of young readers and as an advocate for literacy, Canadian literature and writers.

At the ceremony Governor General Mary Simon will invest four Companions, 22 officers and 30 members into the Order of Canada


