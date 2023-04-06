Closed for the day
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Municipality of Inverness County Rated among Nova ScotiaR...12:48 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of Inverness County is receiving top marks for being the among Nova Scotia’s best for financial health. Each year, the province’s Municipal Affairs and Housing department compiles financial and demographic statistics for each municipality in Nova Scotia. The province has released the report for the 2020-21 fiscal year, and the Municipality of Inverness […]
Majority of a House of Commons Supports Keeping Portions of ...12:31 pm | Read Full Article
A majority on a House of Commons committee is supporting the status quo in keeping portions of Antigonish Town and County in what is now the federal riding of Central Nova. The Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs reviewed a recommendation of the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia that portions of […]
X-Women Hockey’s Maggie Burbidge and X-Men Basketball&...7:11 am | Read Full Article
St. FX Athletics honoured its best at their annual Awards Gala Tuesday night. The St. FX Female Student-Athlete of the Year is X-Women Hockey Forward Maggy Burbidge. Burbidge, a third years Arts students from Falmouth led the country in scoring this season with 47 points; and was a USports First Team All-Canadian and a AUS […]