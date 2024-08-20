Chip-In Fore St. Martha’s Golf Tournament to be held September 6th

The Chip-In Fore St. Martha’s Golf Tournament is set for September 6 at the Antigonish Golf Club.

Registration can be done over the phone by calling 902-863-1131 or on the St. Martha’s Foundation website.

Tournament proceeds will support the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation and its continued efforts to ensure St. Martha’s has innovative and high-quality medical equipment and resources needed to provide top-notch care to the residents of Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond counties now and into the future.