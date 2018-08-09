Chisholm launches “Eggcitables” on-line

Emerging local entrepreneur Hannah Chisholm is now officially in business. The Antigonish County native and St. FX University graduate is now selling her product called Eggcitables on-line. Eggcitables is a plant-based egg alternative that can be used in egg-based meals.

Chisholm says she hopes to eventually to sell Eggcitables to the retail market, such as health food and specialty food stores.

She says reaction to the product has been positive, with sales as far away as Scarborough, Ontario. She says there’s also been some repeat business already.