Chris Demers Announces Candidacy for District 2 Seat on Antigonish County Council

North Grant resident Chris Demers says he will be seeking the District 2 seat on Antigonish County Council in October’s municipal election.

Demers says he’s been a public servant in the education sector for the past 26 years and counting; and known in the community for his extensive volunteer hours, passion, dedication and most importantly his ability to turn his dreams into action.

Demers says a vote for him on election day assures that someone will listen to your voice and make it heard to county council and staff in a collaborative, positive and constructive way.