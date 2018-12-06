Chris Greencorn becomes new Artistic Director of Stan Rogers Folk Festival

One of the area’s most well known music festivals has a new artistic director.

Stepping in to fill the role for Stanfest, the annual folk festival in Canso, is Chris Greencorn, who is replacing his father, Troy, who will now serve as a producer.

Chris Greencorn worked with Stanfest since 2014 and volunteered for 10 years prior. He performed on stages throughout the Maritimes and the US, and contributed to multiple recordings. While a global music performance and production student at the University of Toronto, he wrote a thesis on Helen Creighton and Stan Rogers. Greencorn says he’s excited for the new role, calling Stanfest special and one of the best festivals in the country.

Stanfest tickets are on sale now.