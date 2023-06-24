Christian Gerro of Antigonish Captures Bronze in the 4 x 100 Metre Relay at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

today.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Lost: a man’s wallet and a flip phone between Pomquet and South River Friday afternoon. Call 902-870-3962.
Public Notice:
Please be advised the Town of Antigonish will be conducting water utility maintenance at the intersection of Main Street and College Street on Sunday, June 25, 2023, weather permitting. The work is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. and continue until complete.
Please be advised that for Pedestrian Saturday, Provost St. from George St. to Jury St. will be closed on June 24th from 8:00am–7:00pm. This includes MacLean St. from Riverside Prkwy to Archimedes St. & will include Dalhousie St. from Archimedes St. to Riverside Prkwy.
Antigonish Weather Title
RCMP In Pictou and Victoria Counties Seize 3D Printed Firear...12:30 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP in Pictou and Victoria Counties say officers have seized 3D printed firearms as part of Operation Reproduction. Police in eight provinces arrested 45 individuals and seized 440 firearms and 52 3D printers. On Tuesday RCMP in Pictou County searched a home in a school zone on Walkerville Road in Priestville. Police found three people […]
New French Language School Announced to Serve the Historic A...11:26 am | Read Full Article
The province is developing a new french language school to serve the historic Acadian community of Tor Bay, Guysborough County. Officials with the province’s Education and Early Childhood Development Department say modular classrooms will be set up next to the Larry’s River Community Centre. Staff and students will be able to use the community centre’s […]
Christian Gerro of Antigonish Captures Bronze in the 4 x 100...1:02 pm | Read Full Article
Christian Gerro of Antigonish had a busy day at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin today. He finished 6th in a tight race in the Men’s 100 Meter A final. There was less than one second between 1st place and 7th place. In the Men’s 4 x 100 Meter relay final, Christian ran the […]