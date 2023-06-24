Tim Horton's Antigonish
Christian Gerro of Antigonish Captures Bronze in the 4 x 100 Metre Relay at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

Christian Gerro of Antigonish had a busy day at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

Christian Gerro. (Photo by L’Arche Antigonish)

today.

He finished 6th in a tight race in the Men’s 100 Meter A final. There was less than one second between 1st place and 7th place.
In the Men’s 4 x 100 Meter relay final, Christian ran the anchor leg to finish 3rd in another close race, bringing home the bronze medal.
Earlier in the games, Gerro won a gold medal in the Standing Long Jump.