Christine Dowling announces Candidacy for Inverness County Council in District 4

Askilton resident Christine Dowling has announced she will be candidate for Inverness County Council in next month’s municipal election. Dowling is running in District 4, which includes the Whycocomagh, Orangedale and Lake Ainslie areas.

Dowling has a strong background in customer service, which she sees as an essential skill for a councillor. A priority for Dowling is improved cell and internet coverage for the entire county, which will make it more enticing for families to live and work in the municipality.

She is not the only member of her family who will be on the ballot next month. Christine Dowling’s husband is John Dowling, who currently represents District 6 on Inverness County Council. He is seeking re-election.