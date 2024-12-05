Christmas Tree for Boston to be Lit Tonight in Boston Common

The Christmas Tree for Boston will officially be lit tonight.

This year’s tree, a 13.7 metre white spruce, was donated by landowners Hugh and Liz Ryan of Mattie Settlement, Antigonish County

The Tree for Boston is the Province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

The City of Boston will officially light the tree tonight.

The tree-lighting ceremony will be held from 7 to 9 pm. Atlantic time at Boston Common.