Christmas Tree supply expected to be strong this season

Posted at 8:18 am on November 30, 2017 | Filed Under: News

There will be lots of Christmas trees for area residents to choose from this holiday season.  Scott MacKinnon of St. Andrews is a former president of the Christmas Tree Council of Nova Scotia.  He expects there’ll be no shortage for Nova Scotians when they go look for a tree this Christmas.  He expects more tree lots to open up in the coming days.
MacKinnon says the export market for Nova Scotia growers is also improving.  He says for a number of years there was a large surplus of Christmas trees in the North American market.  MacKinnon says that’s changing, as the US market is tighter after a number of growers have left the industry.  MacKinnon says he’s not sure if Nova Scotia growers will be able to meet a late season demand for trees from the US this year.


