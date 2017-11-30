Christmas Tree supply expected to be strong this season
Posted at 8:18 am on November 30, 2017 | Filed Under: News
There will be lots of Christmas trees for area residents to choose from this holiday season. Scott MacKinnon of St. Andrews is a former president of the Christmas Tree Council of Nova Scotia. He expects there’ll be no shortage for Nova Scotians when they go look for a tree this Christmas. He expects more tree lots to open up in the coming days.
MacKinnon says the export market for Nova Scotia growers is also improving. He says for a number of years there was a large surplus of Christmas trees in the North American market. MacKinnon says that’s changing, as the US market is tighter after a number of growers have left the industry. MacKinnon says he’s not sure if Nova Scotia growers will be able to meet a late season demand for trees from the US this year.