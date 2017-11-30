Christmas Tree supply expected to be strong this season

Tree Council of Nova Scotia. He expects there’ll be no shortage for Nova Scotians when they go look for a tree this Christmas. He expects more tree lots to open up in the coming days. There will be lots of Christmas trees for area residents to choose from this holiday season. Scott MacKinnon of St. Andrews is a former president of the ChristmasTree Council of Nova Scotia. He expects there’ll be no shortage for Nova Scotians when they go look for a tree this Christmas. He expects more tree lots to open up in the coming days.

MacKinnon says the export market for Nova Scotia growers is also improving. He says for a number of years there was a large surplus of Christmas trees in the North American market. MacKinnon says that’s changing, as the US market is tighter after a number of growers have left the industry. MacKinnon says he’s not sure if Nova Scotia growers will be able to meet a late season demand for trees from the US this year.