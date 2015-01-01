Christmas Trees Presented to Nova Scotia Charities by Premier, Agriculture Minister and Lieutenant-Governor

The Premier, Agriculture Minister, and Lieutenant Governor presented Christmas trees to Nova Scotia charities this week.

On Wednesday, Premier Tim Houston presented a tree to the YMCA of Pictou County while Guysboroug-Tracadie MLA and agriculture minister Greg Morrow presented one to Summer Street Industries in New Glasgow. Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. Leblanc also presented one to the Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Hospital in Halifax.

Morrow said he is very thankful for the work of Summer Street Industries.

Morrow explained the trees were donated by the Northeastern Christmas Tree Association and the Lunenburg County Christmas Tree Producers’ Association. He said this is something that happens every year, with the tree going out to various community groups.