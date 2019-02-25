Listen Live
Cancellation: The 7 pm Church service at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Country Harbor due to forecast weather.
Antigonish Skatepark Association Looks to Community In Final...2:18 pm | Read Full Article
Organizers behind a local skatepark project are now calling on residents. Following a meeting of the Antigonish Skatepark Association regarding the proposed all-wheel park , association president and co-founder Jason Mason said the progress on the project so far is great. However, now they need the help of residents in raising their goal of $160,000. […]
Pictou County RCMP Arrest Two People after man was Seriously...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
Police say a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries following an attack in Millsville, Pictou County earlier this week. RCMP say at approximately 2 a.m. on February 18, a woman came to a home on Irving Young Road asking for help with her vehicle as she was having car trouble. A man came […]
X-Men and X-Women Hockey Players received AUS All-Star and A...2:12 pm | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport announced the 2018-19 AUS men’s and women’s hockey major award winners and all-stars. StFX defender Lindsey Donovan and forward Sarah Bujold were named first team all stars, while first year forward Tyra Meropoulis was named a second team all star and picked for the all-rookie team. On the men’s side, StFX X-Men […]