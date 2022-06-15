Church yard sale: 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at St. Columba United Church Hall, 4144 Trafalgar Road, Hopewell. Lots of items. Something for everyone. Reasonably priced
June 15 Subway trivia: For some reason, THIS item is given as a gift more often than it is purchased for ourselves. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Good morning, should clear this morning, with sun and cloud to follow, high 19 ish. Well today is for the Lobsters, In the past 100 years, they have gone from being ‘peasant food’ to a delicacy. There are many ways to enjoy lobster, which way is yours? Have an awesome day.
A long-time Pictou County 4-H volunteer is being recognized for her dedication. Ruby MacKenzie of Scotsburn is one of four Nova Scotians to receive a provincial award from 4-H NS. http://bit.ly/3xNrZtN
Province Funds Local Beautification and Community Works Proj...11:19 am | Read Full Article
Several local municipalities are receiving provincial government support for beautification projects and to provide work opportunities. The province is funding 39 projects in all, totalling $755,000. The Municipality of Inverness is receiving $25,000 for the Community of Judique Brand and installation of signs, $25,000 for a canteen and accessible washrooms at Inverness Beach, $25,000 for […]
Antigonish County Tax Bills Distributed; Grant Money to Comm...9:28 am | Read Full Article
The tax bills are out and to date, said Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they are already hearing back from residents. At the same time, he said, information on the county’s community partnership grants is on the way with letters going out to those who applied and the money will start to go out […]
Antigonish Preparing to host Special Olympics Nova Scotia Pr...10:16 am | Read Full Article
The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer games, set for Antigonish, are just about a month away and things are coming together to make for a great event. Matt Quinn, director of sports and programs with Special Olympics Nova Scotia, said they average between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and mission staff, putting them up […]