Citing infrastructure needs closer to home, Antigonish Town Council says no to Supporting Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex

Financial support from the Town of Antigonish will not be going toward the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex because of busy year with infrastructure plans. During last evenings town council meeting, councillors debated that funding should go toward the complex, as many people within the area could benefit from it. Other councillors, however, say that there are a lot of upgrades that need to be done in town to prepare for the 2018 National Special Olympics.

Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says that finishing some projects locally is the priority:

A motion was made to send $5,000 in support to Guysborough, which was defeated by a 4 – 2 vote. In June, the County of Antigonish announced that they were putting forward $50,000 to the complex in Guysborough