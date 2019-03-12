Citizens Group Working to Try to Keep the Stellarton Memorial Rink Open

Stellarton town council has reluctantly pulled the plug on the town’s ice facility, but it may not be the end of the story. Citing the more than $4 million in repairs needed to bring the Stellarton Memorial Rink up to code, according to a report commissioned from engineering firm SNC Lavalin, council voted to cease operations at the rink at the end of the month. Only councillor Susan Campbell voted against the motion. However, Mayor Danny MacGillivray and council are willing to support the efforts of a citizens group formed to find a way to keep the rink open. In a presentation to council Monday night, Darren Stroud noted many citizens inside and outside of town support the continued operation of the rink, and asked council if they would be willing to give the group time to formulate a plan to raise the needed funds. Mayor MacGillivary agreed that the group would have until next February to come to council with a plan, and that they and town staff would give rink access to the group in order to help put it together.