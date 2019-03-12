Citizens Group Working to Try to Keep the Stellarton Memorial Rink Open

Stellarton town council has reluctantly pulled the plug on the town’s ice facility, but it may not be the end of the story. Citing the more than $4 million in repairs needed to bring the Stellarton Memorial Rink up to code, according to a report commissioned from engineering firm SNC Lavalin, council voted to cease operations at the rink at the end of the month. Only councillor Susan Campbell voted against the motion. However, Mayor Danny MacGillivray and council are willing to support the efforts of a citizens group formed to find a way to keep the rink open. In a presentation to council Monday night, Darren Stroud noted many citizens inside and outside of town support the continued operation of the rink, and asked council if they would be willing to give the group time to formulate a plan to raise the needed funds. Mayor MacGillivary agreed that the group would have until next February to come to council with a plan, and that they and town staff would give rink access to the group in order to help put it together.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
St. FX University has suspended a student as police investigate an alleged sexual assault. https://t.co/0xhhXDmrIr
The province's capital budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes a significant amount for health care. https://t.co/Bdd1Ci3n6l
St. FX University Suspends Student, as Police Investigate an...1:43 pm | Read Full Article
StFX University has suspended a student accused of sexual assault. On Saturday morning, administration at the university sent a letter to staff and students stating the school was informed criminal charges are being laid against a student in relation to an alleged drug-facilitated sexual assault. StFX suspended the student, who is not permitted on […]
Several Local Medical Facilities Temporarily Close Emergency...12:55 pm | Read Full Article
Several local hospital emergency departments are facing temporary closures this week. The emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is closed today, it reopens at 4 this afternoon. At the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston, the emergency department will close at 7 a.m. tomorrow and reopens at 8 Thursday morning. The emergency department […]
Hockey’s Lindsay Donovan, Mark Tremaine named St. FX A...8:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sport of hockey. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women hockey defence Lindsay Donovan. Donovan played two strong playoff games for the X-Women in the AUS championship final in two close one-goal losses to St. Thomas. She had an assist in game […]