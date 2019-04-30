Citizens in Westville Voice Opposition to a Proposed Strip Coal Mine

Concerned citizens packed the meeting room of Westville town council to again voice their opposition to a proposed strip mine. The provincial Department of Mines has put out a request for proposals on coal exploration in the area known as the Pictou coalfield, which has been a source for underground mining in decades past. Pioneer Coal has already asked for permission to explore two parcels of land south of Cowan Street owned by the town. Westville Mayor Roger MacKay, who was voted by council to be the town’s representative on the review panel for the submitted proposals, says that even if the request to explore gets approved, it doesn’t necessarily mean that mining will go ahead.

Mackay says that he will have many questions to ask based on people’s concerns – even whether Pioneer Coal may not be the company that goes ahead with the mine.

The deadline for proposals is May 15.