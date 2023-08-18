Civil Suit Launched Against St. FX University

A former student filed a civil lawsuit against StFX University following the arrest of a former student athlete.

On March 15, 2023, Antigonish County District RCMP received a report of sexual assault

involving a female victim. As the investigation continued, RCMP officers received three other complaints of sexual assault against the same man, between September 2022 and February 2023.

On April 14, RCMP officers arrested Omogbolahan “Teddy” Jegede at a home on Church Street in Antigonish. Jegede was charged with four counts of Sexual Assault and released on conditions.

The suit, which was filed earlier this week, alleges StFX failed to protect sexual abuse survivors, especially those who are victimized by student athletes, despite repeated sexual abuse incidents and calls for reform and further protection.

In a statement issued to the campus community Wednesday, Acting President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Amanda Cockshutt assured the campus community that the university’s policies and procedures related to sexual violence are survivor-centred and trauma-informed. She added they follow these policies, procedures, and response protocols, noting StFX does not tolerate sexual violence and remains committed to the safety of students, faculty, and staff.