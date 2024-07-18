Clare MacDonald of Antigonish could Reach $5 million in Purse Winnings in Atlantic Women’s Driver’s Challenge in Truro

A local harness racer could hit the $5 million mark in purse winnings at the Truro Raceway this weekend.

Antigonish’s Clare MacDonald is set to take part in the first ever Atlantic Women’s Driver’s Challenge. She will take on six of the best female drivers in Canada competing in a 5 race drivers challenge at Truro Raceway this Sunday, July 21st, post time 1pm. It is part of an event for Harness The Hope, a breast cancer charity.

MacDonald is Canada’s all time leading female driver for both driving wins (1530 and counting) and purse money ($4,995,206) and might go over the 5 million dollar mark this weekend.

Steve Fitzsimmons, general manager of the Truro Raceway, said the Atlantic Women’s Driver’s Challenge is the brainchild of the racetrack, noting they wanted to showcase female drivers, who he said don`t get the racing opportunities they deserve.

Commemorative t-shirts with pictures of all of the drivers and hockey cards with each driver and their stats will be up for sale, with the proceeds going to Harness the Hope. Fitzsimmons said there will also be a silent auction for locally baked cakes, a 50/50 draw and other fundraising initiatives.