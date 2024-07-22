Clare MacDonald of Antigonish Crowned Champion of Truro Raceway’s Women’s Driver’s Challenge

Antigonish native Clare MacDonald was crowned the champion of Truro Raceway’s first Atlantic Women’s Driver Challenge on Sunday.

MacDonald, Canada’s winningest female driver, clinched the title with the most points accumulated in the five challenge races. MacDonald had a win, a pair of second-place finishes, a third and a fifth. She ended the day with 27 points to top the leaderboard. Natasha Day of Ontario was second with 25 points and Prince Edward Island’s Ambyr Campbell finished third with 23 points.

Other participating drivers were Julie Walker, Monica Sutherland, Maggie Jones and Tammy MacKay.

The driver challenge was part of Truro Raceway’s Harness the Hope event, which raised funds for both the Colchester East Hants Hospice Society and We Care About Cancer Fund. There were sponsored races, a 50/50 draw, a cake live auction and the sales of commemmorative driver challenge t-shirts.