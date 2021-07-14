Clare MacDonald of Antigonish earned her 1,500th driving win at the Truro Raceway last night. MacDonald drove three-year-old trotter Mr. Finlay Ridge to victory in last night’s Atlantic Sire Stakes action.
Today marks the beginning of the fourth phase of the province's re-opening plan. However, Premier Iain Rankin says there are fewer restrictions. but we're not out of the woods yet in this pandemic. http://bit.ly/2U2bWHL
Health Care workers in the province have agreed to a new three year contract. http://bit.ly/3r87l2N
During today`s COVID-19 briefing, Premier Iain Rankin welcomed residents to phase four, which kicked off this morning. Today marked the 150th COVID-19 briefing for the province. While Rankin said we aren`t clear of COVID, we are containing the virus. The province is looking to boost its vaccination numbers, with close to 75 per cent of […]
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 28. Two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU. All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. As of yesterday, 1,154,785 doses of […]
StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce the addition of three forwards and one defender to the 2021-22 roster. The blue and white will be welcoming forwards Connor Roberts from Owen Sound, Ontario, Zack Trott from Honeywood, Ontario and Cameron Hebert of St. Andrews West, Ontario, along with defender Clark Webster […]