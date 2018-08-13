Clark takes Podium at Toromont Cat 250

Cassius Clark of Farmington, Maine picked up his fourth Toromont Cat 250 victory over the weekend at Scotia Speedworld, becoming the most decorated driver in the race’s 19 year history. In addition to winning over $14,000, Clark also takes home the coveted Scott Fraser Memorial Cup. Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro finished second . Shawn Turple of Enfield rounded out the podium with a solid third place finish.