Clark takes Podium at Toromont Cat 250

Cassius Clark of Farmington, Maine picked up his fourth Toromont Cat 250 victory over the weekend at Scotia Speedworld, becoming the most decorated driver in the race’s 19 year history. In addition to winning over $14,000, Clark also takes home the coveted Scott Fraser Memorial Cup. Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro finished second . Shawn Turple of Enfield rounded out the podium with a solid third place finish.
St. FX X-Men Head Coach Brad Peddle says he enjoyed his experience at the Chicago Blackhawks development camp. https://t.co/pm4AKF2ErS
It's the largest non-government contribution for a project to convert the former National Philatelic Centre into the new home for CACL Antigonish and the Antigonish Legion. East Coast Credit Union is donating $100,000 to the project. https://t.co/KJJvxqGnkA
Lost Hikers located in Middle River Area1:17 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say two hikers are safe after becoming lost on Gairloch Mountain in Middle River, Victoria County over the weekend. Police say on Saturday evening, officers received a call from the hikers, a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. Cape Breton, Cheticamp and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue Teams along with RCMP Police Dog Services […]
ATV Rider in Inverness County injured1:15 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP are investigating a crash involving an ATV in Inverness County. Shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon, Inverness District RCMP were notified of an ATV collision on the Highland Road in Margaree Valley. A group of riders were travelling on Highland Road when one of the vehicles overturned while turning onto a logging road. The driver and lone rider on the […]
Peddle Enjoys Experience at Chicago Blackhawks Development C...1:12 pm | Read Full Article
A local hockey coach said it was a pleasure to see how a big league team operates. StFX X-Men hockey coach Brad Peddle took part in a Chicago Blackhawks development camp as a guest coach from July 16 -20. He said it was a great experience to see how a top tier organization operates and enjoyed […]