Clark wins IWK 250 at Riverside

Cassius Clark of Farmington, Maine captured the John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup by winning IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway yesterday. The race was halted due to rain on lap 74 Saturday night. The stacked field included drivers from six provinces and two states. Dave O’Blenis from Boundary Creek, New Brunswick came home second while NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace raced his way through the field during the final 50 laps to round out the podium.

The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour is in action next weekend for the Irving Oil Blending & Packaging 150 at Petty International Raceway, located just outside of Moncton.