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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Classes are cancelled at Inverness Education Centre/Academy, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, Ecole NDA in Cheticamp, and Pleasant Bay School due to road & weather conditions.

Mar 27, 2026 | School Cancellations


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year