Follow
Follow
Listen Live
Home
Local News
Sports
Contests
Submissions
Community Events & Notices
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Community Events
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Cancellations
Now Hiring
Contact Us
Listen Live
Home
Local News
Sports
Contests
Submissions
Community Events & Notices
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Community Events
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Cancellations
Now Hiring
Contact Us
Classes are cancelled at Inverness Education Centre/Academy, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, Ecole NDA in Cheticamp, and Pleasant Bay School due to road & weather conditions.
Mar 27, 2026
|
School Cancellations
X