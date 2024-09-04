Listen Live

Classes Begin at St. FX University

Sep 4, 2024

A new academic year begins at St. FX University today.
It is the first day of classes for the fall term.

St. FX University President and Vice-Chancellor Andy Hakin (St. FX University photo)

School President Dr. Andy Hakin says he’s encouraged by enrollment numbers as they enter a new year.
While some universities are facing challenges because of federally imposed caps on international student enrollments, that is not the case at St. FX.
Hakin says international students make up a small amount of the total student population, about 5.5 per cent.  Hakin says St. FX has a much more conservative approach to international student enrollment and look to build it slowly and carefully.


