Classes Cancelled at St. FX after Positive Case of COVID-19 confirmed; more Positive Cases Possible

Following a positive COVID-19 case reported to StFX by Public Health and a notification to expect more positive cases, university administration cancelled the remainder of on-campus classes today. At this time, the university stated exams are continuing as per schedule, with the first day set for Thursday. In a message to the university campus, StFX president Dr. Andy Hakin stated the health and safety of the campus community is the school’s top priority.

While he said he appreciates the fact such news can create anxiety, he reminded everyone that over 95 per cent of the campus population is vaccinated.

If you are not fully vaccinated and you have been in close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID, you must isolate immediately, whether you have symptoms or not.

Those experiencing symptoms are asked to book a PCR test immediately at a local COVID-19 testing centre and notify isolate@stfx.ca.

Hakin said the school will continue to work closely with Public Health and commited to keeping the campus community informed.