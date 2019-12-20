Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Premier Stephen McNeil says the province will uphold the Boat Harbour Act, rejecting calls by Northern Pulp to extend the January 31st deadline to stop pumping effluent near the Pictou Landing First Nation. http://bit.ly/2EAGQLQ
After extensive consultation with the community, Antigonish Town Council has given first reading to its new Land Use By-law and Municipal Planning Strategy. http://bit.ly/35KsPay
Premier rejects Northern Pulp’s calls for an Extension...1:36 pm | Read Full Article
Premier Stephen McNeil says the province will honour a commitment it made, that the Northern Pulp mill must stop pumping wastewater into Boat Harbour near the Pictou Landing First Nation after January 31st. McNeil made the announcement this morning, rejecting the mill’s pleas for an extension. McNeil has also announced the creation of a 50 million dollar transition […]
Antigonish Town Council Introduces new Land Use By-Law and M...9:36 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council is moving forward with their proposed new land use bylaw and municipal planning strategy. Both documents received first reading following a public hearing on a different matter last night. The next step in the process for adopting the LUB and MPS is to a public hearing, which the town scheduled for January […]
MacDonald called up to Cape Breton Eagles12:49 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Minor hockey product Ewan MacDonald is back with the Cape Breton Eagles. The 18-year-old netminder is back with the major junior club after being called up in November, where he saw action agasint the Saint John Sea Dogs. MacDonald is currently signed with the Edmunston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. Facebook Twitter