Claude P. Poirier wins District One Special Election in Inverness County

Residents of Inverness County’s District One have chosen a new representative for the area on Council. At a Special Election on Saturday, residents picked Claude P. Poirier, who garnered 737 votes. Second place finisher Joseph Christopher Poirier had 452 votes, followed by Gaeten Francois Boudreau with 101.

There were 2,173 eligible voters in this election, and 1,293 cast ballots for a total voter turnout of 59.5 per cent. Voting was held online and over the phone in both official languages.

The election was called following the retirement of former councillor Alfred Poirier.