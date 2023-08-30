From 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., at 137 Church Street, Antigonish. Large yard sale with bedroom sets, desks, dressers, mini fridges, lamps, microwaves and much more. Come and see!
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
A pair of ladies' glasses have been lost near St. Martha’s Hospital, the Landing, or Sobeys Antigonish. The main color is blue. Call 902-338-1434 if found.
IT’S HOME OPENER DAY!
The wait is over as regular season AUS football kicks off today in Antigonish. Join the X-Men at STFX Stadium for a 3pm match up against Bishop’s!
Tickets available at http://goxgo.ca/tickets. More info at http://goxgo.ca/gameday #goxgo
These keys on a lanyard were found on Braemore Avenue between MacDonald Street and Highland Drive. Call 902 971-0019 for pick up.
Antigonish Weather Title
Funding announced for Hector Heritage Quay11:47 am | Read Full Article
Tourism in Pictou County received a boost from the federal government today. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced $2.2 million in funding to the Ship Hector Society for a series of upgrades to the Hector Heritage Quay at the Pictou waterfront. A release from the federal government states the money will go towards upgrades at […]
The latest edition of Eastern Nova Scoita Exhibition begins ...10:17 am | Read Full Article
The Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition kicks off its 157th edition in Antigonish today. Donald MacLellan, who is in his 48th year managing the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, said there have been plenty of upgrades to the local facilities over that time. MacLellan said they spent around $40,000 on upgrades this year, and thanked everyone who […]
Sports Roundup – August 275:49 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The X-Men Football squad opened the regular season with a 22-8 win over the visiting Bishop’s Gaiters on a rainy Saturday afternoon. X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan went 13-30 with 149 yards and two passing touchdowns, while Malcolm Bussey managed 18 carries for 115 yards on the ground. Next up for St. FX is […]