Climate Action Incentive cheques started coming out this month

Nova Scotians began receiving the Climate Action Incentive rebate earlier this month.

This rebate is paid for with the proceeds of the price on pollution that came into effect in Nova Scotia on July 1 of this year. A release from the federal government states in provinces where the federal price on pollution applies, most families receive more from the rebate than they pay in any fuel charges, as a result of the price on pollution.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said part of the federal government`s plan to combat climate change is to put a price on pollution, noting the government doesn`t keep any of the money.

Fraser said the government wants to encourage everyone to make sure they make clean choices for the environment, but they want to do it in a way that is affordable.