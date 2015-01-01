Climate Comfort Centres in Richmond County Receive $300,000 in Upgrades from the Federal Government

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced $300,000 in funding through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund (HFRF) to improve 10 climate comfort centres across Richmond County.

Upgrades will include installing heat pumps, improving bathroom and kitchen facilities, and upgrading accessibility to the comfort centres. A release from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency states the funding will better prepare each centre for use during a power outage, ensuring all community members can access the essential services they need to stay warm and safe.

Richmond facilities receiving funding include the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #150 in Arichat, the Little Anse-Samson’s Cove Social Action Centre, the Janvrin’s Island Community Hall, Louisdale Volunteer Fire Department and St. Louis Parish Hall, the St. George’s Channel Hall, the Riverdale Community Centre, the Lakeside Community Centre in Sampsonville, the St. Peter’s Lions Hall, and the Grand River Volunteer Fire Department/Community Hall.