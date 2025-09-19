Climate Rally set for Antigonish on Saturday

There will be a rally on climate change in Antigonish on Saturday.

It will start at the Coady Gardens, with a smudging ceremony at 1. The rally, featuring speeches by politicians and activists begins at 1:30 p.m.

Among the speakers will be Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, Antigonish Town Councillor Diane Roberts and Antigonish County Councillor Adam Baden-Clay. One of the organizers of the rally Alison Mathie says the politicians of the three levels of government have an opportunity to outline what their administration is doing to address climate change.

After the speeches, rally participants march to Town Hall. A social will follow the march. Hosting the march are Seniors for Climate-Antigonish and For Our Kids. Similar marches are planning around the world Saturday.